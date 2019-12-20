App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | MPC minutes: Slowdown expected to worsen in Q3

All six members of the MPC had earlier voted in favour of the pause in the December policy review meeting, leaving the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

The RBI, on December 19, released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on December 5.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to know more about what led to the decision taken by the RBI.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI policy minutes #Reporter’s Take #video

