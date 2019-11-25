Reporter's Take | New Labour Code all set to take shape

The new labour code, which is meant to simplify and merge three central labour acts, is all set to be introduced in the Parliament's ongoing winter session.
The Union Cabinet on November 20 gave its approval for the introduction of the Industrial Relations Code, 2019 in the Parliament.
Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out what the new Labour Code would mean for employees and companies.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 09:00 pm