you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | New Labour Code all set to take shape

The new labour code, which is meant to simplify and merge three central labour acts, is all set to be introduced in the Parliament's ongoing winter session.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on November 20 gave its approval for the introduction of the Industrial Relations Code, 2019 in the Parliament.

The new labour code, which is meant to simplify and merge three central labour acts, is all set to be introduced in the Parliament's ongoing winter session.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out what the new Labour Code would mean for employees and companies.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 09:00 pm

