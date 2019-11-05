App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 05:57 PM IST

Reporter's Take | India may see 10% salary hike In 2020

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Saraswathy to find out what percentage hike to expect in your salary in the year 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Willis Towers Watson report projects a 10 percent increase in salaries across industries in India for the year 2020 which matches the trend for the last six years with 2013 being the last time that projection had crossed 11 percent.

The report also projects better growth for chemical, pharmaceutical and general services industry, while energy is predicted to be one of the among the poor performers in terms of salary increase with just a 9.3% hike. The numbers place India among the best performers in the Asia-Pacific region with China projecting a 6.5 percent increase while Japan is projecting only a 2.5 percent increase. Indonesia is the closest to India with an 8 percent increase.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Saraswathy to find out what percentage hike you can expect in your salary in the year 2020.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #video

