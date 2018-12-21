Reporter's Take | GST Council Meet: What To Expect?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on December 22 amid heightened expectations that the panel will cut rates on several items, although some states want the move’s impact on revenues to be fleshed out in greater detail before levies are lowered.

Rate cuts have always been a contentious issue as the Centre and states have to come to a consensus. In that light, the meeting assumes all the more significance, coming as it does after the recent elections in five states that saw the Congress wresting power in all the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

On the eve of the last GST Council meet of the year, Chaiti Narula talks to Moneycontrol's Shreya Nandi to discuss the impact of a rate cut on different sectors, and also the ramifications of lower tax collections for the economy at large.