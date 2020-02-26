Reporter's Take | Global recession likely if coronavirus outbreak turns pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected thousands of people across the globe and has spread to countries such as Iran, Italy, South Korea and France. Moody's Analytics has now claimed that if the outbreak turns pandemic, it could lead to a global recession.

The outbreak has given a body blow to the Chinese economy, as manufacturing facilities have been shut and imports and exports adversely affected.

