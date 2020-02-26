App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Global recession likely if coronavirus outbreak turns pandemic

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Jerome Anthony to find out the coronavirus impact on the global economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected thousands of people across the globe and has spread to countries such as Iran, Italy, South Korea and France. Moody's Analytics has now claimed that if the outbreak turns pandemic, it could lead to a global recession.

The outbreak has given a body blow to the Chinese economy, as manufacturing facilities have been shut and imports and exports adversely affected.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Jerome Anthony to find out more on its impact on the global economy.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #global economy #world

