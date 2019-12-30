Reporter's Take | DHFL creditors meet to discuss resolution plan

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) met the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 to discuss a resolution plan for the crippled lender.

The administrator, R Subramaniakumar, met with the creditors of the company including banks, bond holders, insurance and mutual fund companies for the first time.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Soni to find out more about what to expect from this meeting.