you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | DHFL creditors meet to discuss resolution plan

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Soni to find out more about the what to expect from this meeting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) met the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 to discuss a resolution plan for the crippled lender.

The administrator, R Subramaniakumar, met with the creditors of the company including banks, bond holders, insurance and mutual fund companies for the first time.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Soni to find out more about what to expect from this meeting.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 10:01 pm

