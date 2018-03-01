Replaced commercial vehicles under Vehicle Scrappage policy expected to be taxed at 18 percent

Purchasing new goods’ carrier could soon become cheaper as union ministry of road transport and highways is expected to pitch for a lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 18 percent under the `Scrappage Policy'.

Sources from the ministry told Moneycontrol that the final issue that needs to be ironed out before presenting the policy draft for voluntary vehicle modernisation programme (VVMP), or simply scrappage policy, relates to levying of a lower GST rate.

“The policy is ready… Only tax rate has to be decided on the replaced commercial vehicle,” said a highly placed source, adding, “Government is in talks with GST council to reduce rate on the replaced vehicle… (We need to look) whether we can tax them at 18 percent rather than 28 percent”.

The move could be a breather for commercial vehicle owners who have been requesting for a lower GST rate.

The scrappage policy, tabled in 2016, proposes to phase out commercial vehicles that are at least a decade old and do not comply with current Bharat Stage emission norms. This is expected to push more than 28 million vehicles off road.

The policy also suggested that heavy and medium commercial vehicle buyers should get monetary benefits on new vehicles including reduced cost of new commercial vehicles and lower tax rate.

At present, commercial vehicles meant to carry goods or more than 10 persons are put under the highest tax bracket of 28 percent.

Centre has been vocal about curbing air pollution in India, especially in the northern belt. The policy was directed in the same direction. It, however, has not been able to get formal nod due to non-fixation of tax rates. Union minister, Nitin Gadkari, earlier said that policy would be out soon after getting approval from GST council.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gadkari had said that CV buyers would get a concession on purchase of new vehicle if he/she is able to provide a proof of selling off the old vehicle.

“The person buying new vehicle will be given concession on the new price after he or she submits certificate stating that s/he has foregone his previous vehicle. That concession will be given by the manufacturer,” he had said.

Apart from this, Gadkari also hinted that he would pitch for zero GST on sale of old commercial vehicle.

The scrappage policy is expected to be implemented gradually by first phasing out vehicles that are Bharat Stage non-compliant followed by phasing out vehicles that follow BS-I, then BS-II and so on.

A study conducted by the Centre revealed that commercial vehicles account for 2.5 percent of vehicular count, causing 60 percent of total air pollution. In September last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered all diesel vehicles more than a decade old off the roads of Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR).