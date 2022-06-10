Renewables investment increases 125% in FY2021-22

In the last fiscal, India invested a record $14.55 billion in renewable energy, up 125 per cent over the pre-pandemic previous year which had seen a 72 per cent jump, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

"The surge in renewables investment comes on the back of the revival of electricity demand after the Covid-19 lull and commitments by corporations and financial institutions to net-zero emissions and to exit fossil fuels," said the report's author Vibhuti Garg.

Most of the money flowed through acquisitions, which accounted for 42 per cent of all investments in FY2021-22. Bonds, debt-equity investments, and mezzanine funding were most common for other big deals.

In the largest deal, SB Energy exited the Indian renewable energy market with a $3.5 billion sale of assets to Adani Green Energy.

Reliance New Energy Solar acquired REC Solar's holding assets, and Vector Green, AGEL, ReNew Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Azure Power raised money in the bonds market.

The country added 15.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in FY22, which brings the total installed renewable energy capacity (excluding big hydro) to 110 GW as of March 2022 - far short of the target of 175 GW.

To reach 450 GW by 2030, renewable capacity will have to expand at a much faster rate even with the surge in investment, Garg told IANS.

"The Indian renewable energy sector needs about $30-40 billion annually to meet the 450 GW target. This would require a more than doubling of the current level of investment," she said.

India's increasing electricity demand will require rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity. In order to achieve a sustainable pathway and reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuel imports, Garg said the government must act as an enabler by implementing "big bang" policies and reforms to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy.

"This means not only increasing investment in wind and solar power capacity, but also creating an entire ecosystem around renewable energy," she said.

"Investment is needed in flexible generation sources such as battery storage and pumped hydro; expansion of transmission and distribution networks; modernisation and digitisation of the grid; domestic manufacturing of modules, cells, wafers and electrolysers; promoting electric vehicles; and promoting more decentralised renewable energy such as rooftop solar," Garg added.