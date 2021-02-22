Relief to fuel consumers, four states cut taxes on petrol and diesel

An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel has been proposed in the budget. (Representative Image)

In a relief to consumers, West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan and Meghalaya have decided to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel to rein in runaway prices.

On February 21, poll-bound West Bengal announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Re 1 a litre. Among the four states, Meghalaya has opted for the biggest tax cut of Rs 7.4 a litre on petrol and Rs 7.10 on diesel owing to a rebate of Rs 2 followed by a reduction in VAT.

Assam, which, too, is scheduled to hold elections this year, withdrew an additional tax of Rs 5 a litre imposed to finance the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajasthan was the first state to go for a VAT cut— from 38 percent to 36 percent on January 29.

After the tax cut, petrol was priced at Rs 91.78 in Kolkata (West Bengal), Rs 86.87 in Shillong (Meghalaya), Rs 87.24 in Guwahati (Assam) and Rs 97.10 in Jaipur (Rajasthan) on February 22.

Similarly, diesel price was at Rs 84.56 in Kolkata, Rs 80.24 in Shillong, Rs 81.49 in Guwahati and Rs 89.44 in Jaipur.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol price was priced at Rs 90.58 and diesel at Rs 80.97. In February alone, petrol has gone up by Rs 4.28 and diesel by Rs 4.49.

The Centre has cited a drop in fuel production in the international market and rising prices as the major reason for the recent spike. With international crude, too, moving upwards, there is likely to be further pressure on petrol and diesel prices. Brent crude was at $63.76 a barrel at one point on February 22.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had termed the price hike as a vexatious issue and a "dharma sankat" for the government. However, the Centre was reluctant to cut the excise duty fuel.

In the current financial year, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16, respectively, in the form of special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess. The finance minister sought co-operation from the state governments to bring the fuel price back to a reasonable level.