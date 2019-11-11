Rejig in income tax slabs likely to help govt save Rs 55,000 cr: Report

A rejig in income tax slabs and a change in capital gains tax may boost the government's revenues by over Rs 55,000 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“There could be an overall gain in revenues if the recommendations are implemented in full,” a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government is reviewing a report submitted by a task force on direct taxes and might implement some of the recommendations during the budget, the report said.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in consultation with the Finance Ministry’s Revenue Department and NITI Aayog, are reviewing the existing structure of the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax, CNBC Awaaz reported on October 29.

The task force has also suggested the following new income-tax slabs:

– 10 percent for individuals earning up to Rs 10 lakh per year

– 20 percent for those with incomes above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh

– 30 percent for incomes of over Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 2 crore

– 35 percent for individuals earning more than Rs 2 crore

The report also suggests removing prosecution and reopening of assessment for those for people who declare and pay higher income tax for a past period of up to six years with interest and 50 per cent penalty.

The task force has also proposed scrapping surcharge that ranges between 15 and 37 percent, The Economic Times reported.

The report has not proposed scrapping of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equities.

The report has recommended continuing with the existing LTCG tax structure of 10 percent on equities worth Rs 1 lakh held for over a year. Maintaining the current short term capital gains (STCG) tax of 15 percent on equity assets has also been proposed.