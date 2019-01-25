Regulatory changes in India to be credit positive for insurance sector: Moody’s

The set of new regulations introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to be credit positive for the sector, according to a Moody’s report.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, AVP-Analyst, Moody’s said liberalisation of reinsurance regulations will enable insurers to get more capacity.

“Indian insurers will also be able to get more technical expertise from global reinsurers that have set up branch presence in the country,” he added.

Reinsurance liberalisation

IRDAI revised the reinsurance regulations in December 2018. India’s General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) gets the first right of refusal in the order of preference of reinsurance business.

“While GIC Re will retain first right of refusal, it will lose business if it is unable to match lower rates offered by foreign reinsurers. This will improve Indian insurers' access to reinsurance,” he explained.

Currently, 10 reinsurers (including specialist insurance market Lloyd’s) have a branch presence in India. The others include Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, SCOR Re, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE among others.

Risk-based capital framework

India currently follows Solvency I or a factor-based solvency capital model. This means a set factor (3 or 4 percent) is multiplied with the mathematical reserves to arrive at the minimum capital to be held by insurance companies.

Londe said the risk-based capital framework to be implemented from April 2021 will be beneficial for the mark and help improve risk management. He said it could be challenging for weaker insurers and also trigger merger & acquisition activities.

In the financial sector assessment programme of 2017, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank recommended that IRDAI move towards an RBC supervisory regime.

Ayushman Bharat to boost premiums, help cross-sell

Launched in September 2018, the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission is one of the world’s largest government-sponsored health insurance scheme. Under this initiative, about 100 million families (500 million people) will get access to Rs 5 lakh health insurance completely free of cost. This will include families from lower income groups as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 data.

Londe said this will not only boost insurance penetration in the Indian market but also provide companies with an opportunity to cross-sell products among customers. This is credit positive for the Indian insurers. However, most Indian states have chosen to run the scheme as a trust model, which will limit the full growth potential for insurers, the Moody's report stated.