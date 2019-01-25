App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Regulatory changes in India to be credit positive for insurance sector: Moody’s

IRDAI introduced new set of regulations in the areas of reinsurance as well as capital requirement of insurers

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The set of new regulations introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to be credit positive for the sector, according to a Moody’s report.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, AVP-Analyst, Moody’s said liberalisation of reinsurance regulations will enable insurers to get more capacity.

“Indian insurers will also be able to get more technical expertise from global reinsurers that have set up branch presence in the country,” he added.

Reinsurance liberalisation

related news

IRDAI revised the reinsurance regulations in December 2018. India’s General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) gets the first right of refusal in the order of preference of reinsurance business.

“While GIC Re will retain first right of refusal, it will lose business if it is unable to match lower rates offered by foreign reinsurers. This will improve Indian insurers' access to reinsurance,” he explained.

Currently, 10 reinsurers (including specialist insurance market Lloyd’s) have a branch presence in India. The others include Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, SCOR Re, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE among others.

Risk-based capital framework

India currently follows Solvency I or a factor-based solvency capital model. This means a set factor (3 or 4 percent) is multiplied with the mathematical reserves to arrive at the minimum capital to be held by insurance companies.

Londe said the risk-based capital framework to be implemented from April 2021 will be beneficial for the mark and help improve risk management. He said it could be challenging for weaker insurers and also trigger merger & acquisition activities.

In the financial sector assessment programme of 2017, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank recommended that IRDAI move towards an RBC supervisory regime.

Ayushman Bharat to boost premiums, help cross-sell

Launched in September 2018, the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission is one of the world’s largest government-sponsored health insurance scheme. Under this initiative, about 100 million families (500 million people) will get access to Rs 5 lakh health insurance completely free of cost. This will include families from lower income groups as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 data.

Londe said this will not only boost insurance penetration in the Indian market but also provide companies with an opportunity to cross-sell products among customers. This is credit positive for the Indian insurers. However, most Indian states have chosen to run the scheme as a trust model, which will limit the full growth potential for insurers, the Moody's report stated.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.