Reforms by 'conviction and incentives' is the new model, writes PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi said that, while formulating the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, his government wanted to ensure that the solutions did not follow the ‘one size fits all’ model.
June 22, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 22 that the Centre and the states had come together to roll out public-friendly reforms in a short span of time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in what he said was a new model of ‘reforms by stealth and compulsion’.
In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi said that earlier schemes and reforms used to remain un-operational often for years, but the states had taken the lead in implementing new policies amid “tough times for the betterment of their citizens”.
“For a large nation with complex challenges as ours, this (rollout of reforms amid the pandemic) was a unique experience. We have often seen that for various reasons, schemes and reforms remain un-operational often for years. This was a pleasant departure from the past where the Centre and states came together to roll out public friendly reforms in a short span of time amidst the pandemic,” PM Modi said.
“This was made possible due to our approach of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. Officials who have been working on these reforms suggest that without this incentive of additional funds, enactment of these policies would have taken years,” PM Modi added.
The prime minister wrote that India had earlier seen a model of “reforms by stealth and compulsion” but the new model was “reforms by conviction and incentives”.
Finding policy instruments at the national level to promote reforms by state governments is indeed challenging for a federal country of continental dimensions, PM Modi said. “But, we had faith in the robustness of our federal polity and we moved ahead in the spirit of Centre-state bhagidari (partnership).”
In the LinkedIn post, the prime minister also highlighted the initiatives the Centre rolled out over the past year, including the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ package, the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ policy, steps taken to improve the ease of doing business and introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in lieu of free electricity supply to farmers.Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here