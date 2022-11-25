 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Recovery boosts stocks but is economic activity set to enter slow lane?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

About 20 percent of the economy accounts for nearly 80 percent of growth, while the remaining 80 percent contributes barely 20 percent, analysts said.

India’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted equity markets, with the Sensex scaling a fresh record high on November 24, but there are signs that the economic recovery is entering the slow lane, according to analysts at Societe Generale.

“Two and a half years into the pandemic, India’s report card reads thus – total employment contracted, negative real rural wage growth, persistently declining unit labour costs and sharply higher Sensex EPS,” India Economist Kunal Kumar Kundu and EM Strategist Vijay Vikram Kannan said in an investor note.

“As a consequence of the exaggerated K-shaped recovery – aided by rapid economic formalisation – the informal sector, India’s largest job generator, and MSMEs are losing out to big businesses,” they added.

To be sure, India will be among the fastest-growing economies this year despite global headwinds, including financial market volatility and sharp monetary tightening across the world.

The county’s private sector capital expenditure is improving after several years as, according to the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser. Continued economic reforms over the medium term will help boost the potential growth beyond the currently estimated 6 percent, Goldman Sachs has said.

The central government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year on February 1 amid expectations that it would continue with reforms and infrastructure spending.