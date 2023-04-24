 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Record gold prices in India slow buying in second-biggest market

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

That was especially apparent during the day of Akshaya Tritiya at the weekend, which is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year to buy gold by the nation’s majority Hindu population.

Record gold prices in India slow buying in second-biggest market

Gold prices in India have soared to the highest ever, damping the outlook for demand in the world’s second-biggest consumer.

That was especially apparent during the day of Akshaya Tritiya at the weekend, which is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year to buy gold by the nation’s majority Hindu population.

“Purchases were obviously improved” at the weekend compared with the past couple of months, said Chirag Sheth, principal consultant at Metals Focus Ltd. But while sales were likely higher in value than at the same time last year, they would be lower in volume, Sheth said. Akshaya Tritiya fell on April 22 this year and extended into the morning of the following day.