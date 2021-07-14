Record 109.33 LMT foodgrains allocated to Uttar Pradesh under PMGKAY

Source: ShutterStock

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on July 14 said that a record allocation of 109.33 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) food grains for free distribution in Uttar Pradesh has been made under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) which will benefit over 14.71 crore beneficiaries.

The cost of these food grains amounts to Rs 40,093 crore, the ministry said.

Under this scheme, 5 kg food grains per person (which includes 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice) per month was distributed additionally to the NFSA beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh has the highest allocation in the country under NFSA.

The Government of India is bearing the entire cost on account of such distribution including food subsidy, intra-state transportation and dealers' margin and the foodgrains are being issued free of cost to the state government by Food Corporation of India.

The ministry also said that the automation of Public distribution system in the state has been a key feature behind this increased transparency in PDS. The automation of PDS operations has manifold benefits both for the state government as well as citizens.

Benefits of PDS automation

Biometric authentication of beneficiaries has minimised fraudulent practices, pilferage.

The state is recording 100 percent authentication-based transactions.

More than 30 Lakh duplicate beneficiaries removed and approximately 7 lakh dormant ration cards have been scrapped.

Automation of around 80,000 FPS led to savings of around Rs 3000 crore for the UP government.

Increased efficiency, performance evaluation and proactive identification of deviations.

Benefits to the citizens:

Biometric authentication has ensured that the right beneficiary gets the right quantity at the right price.

Dedicated helplines and mobile applications have made lodging of complaints, giving feedback easier for beneficiaries.

Portability has enabled beneficiary to buy ration from any shop in the state or outside the state.

The PMGKAY was reintroduced for two months till June this year amid the second wave of novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, had announced that the Centre's free food programme PMGKAY will be extended for five months till Diwali. The same proposal was approved in the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Modi, on June 23.

Meanwhile, 31 states and union territories have lifted 15.30 LMT of free food grains till July 12 under PMGKAY in the fourth round of the scheme.