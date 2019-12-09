App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Recent spike in retail inflation mainly on costlier food, govt taking steps to moderate prices'

Retail inflation spiked to 4.62 per cent in October mainly on account of higher food prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The recent spike in retail inflation is mainly due to high food prices and the government is taking steps to moderate the volatility in prices, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in Parliament on December 9.

"The recent spike in CPI-C (consumer price index-combined) inflation is mainly on account of increase in food price inflation.

Government has taken various measures from time to time to stabilise prices of essential food items which include appropriately utilising trade and fiscal policy instruments like import duty and export management," he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Close

Retail inflation spiked to 4.62 per cent in October mainly on account of higher food prices.

related news

Mechanisms such as minimum export price, export restrictions are taken to regulate domestic availability and moderate prices. Imposition of stock limits and advising states for effective action against hoarders and black marketers are the other measures, he said.

"Government is implementing Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) to help moderate the volatility in prices of agri-horticultural commodities like pulses, onion, and potato," he said.

Further, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing scheme 'Operation Greens' for integrated development of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) value chain which has the objective of price stabilization for producers and consumers through production planning in the TOP clusters and introduction of dual use varieties.

Review meetings on price and availability situation of essential commodities are held at the highest level, including at the level of ministers, committee of secretaries, Inter Ministerial Committee, PSF Management Committee and other Departmental level review meetings for taking appropriate price intervention decisions including possible market-intervention, he said.

Onion prices have soared to Rs 150-180 per kg in several markets in India due to crop damage after incessant rains in key growing areas. Earlier, tomato prices had spiked to Rs 80 a kg.

Retail inflation has risen consistently from 1.97 per cent in January to 4.62 per cent in October, according to official data.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:23 pm

tags #Anurag Singh Thakur #Business #Economy #inflation

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.