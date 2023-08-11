Recent inflation surprise pushes out expectation for rate cut into FY25: Indranil Pan

The last leg of the journey is the toughest, says RBI governor

“The last leg of the journey is the toughest,” the RBI governor had said as a closing remark at the June policy meeting. The clear messaging was that the RBI will no longer be happy with having the headline CPI inflation within the 2-6 percent band but is clearly looking at anchoring inflation at the 4 percent central line. Risks were mentioned as southwest monsoon, geopolitics, deglobalisation, ageing global population, and so on.

The backdrop to the August monetary policy was that inflation was reasonably well behaved till the June reading but in July there was a very sharp spike in the prices of tomato, cereals, and pulses. These will have to be factored into the July reading of inflation and the RBI recognises that there would be a sharp increase in the headline retail inflation in the near term.

There were no surprises in the policy and unlike market expectations, there was only a minimalistic hawkish bend to the commentary. The RBI held on to its nerves and maintained a status quo on the rates and the stance (one member has voted against) of removal of accommodation. In term of its communication, the RBI was crystal clear that these near-term spikes in retail inflation that are caused by the seasonal increase in some vegetable prices will be ignored for the moment. This is of-course on the belief (and going by past trends) that vegetable prices could see a very large correction after a few months. Possibly a right approach to take for now.

A recent study by the RBI shows that even as the seasonal supply crunch has led to peaks of the tomato prices to be higher almost every year compared to the previous year, the floor has been almost strongly maintained. Thus, as the kharif crop comes in (expected from around mid-August), there is a chance of a sharp crash in the tomato prices.

Going ahead, the RBI will have a critical eye towards the evolution of the inflation trajectory and will have to be awake to the risks of price stability. The Covid crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war had led to supply-shock led inflation surges. Climate changes, the intensification of El-Nino this year and the still skewed dispersion of southwest monsoons in India, all pose a risk to food price stability.

Forecasting of inflation has become a risky affair as the severity and duration of supply shocks are difficult to anticipate. The RBI has now upped its inflation forecast for the year by 30bps to 5.4 percent. The current vegetable price shock has led the RBI to move up the Q2FY23 average inflation forecast by 100bps (6.2 percent now compared to 5.2 percent estimated in June). The Q3FY23 forecasts also go up by 30 bps to 5.7 percent. Interestingly, the Q4FY23 forecast is still maintained at 5.2 percent.

A forward-looking central bank no doubt would build in the anticipated inflation trajectory into its monetary policy decisions. This explains why the RBI remained on a pause mode. Given that the inflation expectations for about 1 year ahead (Q1FY23) is placed at 5.2 percent, the currency policy rate of 6.5 percent implies a 130-bps positive real interest rate. That appears reasonable now.

That said, the vigil on inflation would continue to factor in all the moving pieces and the RBI would “go beyond Arjuna’s eye” and remain ready to deploy all instruments that could be necessary to align inflation to the 4 percent target.

YES Bank’s own inflation model varies a bit from that of the RBI's on the quarterly forecasts but remains quite close so far as the average forecast for the year is concerned. If the inflation trends evolve around these lines for the remaining part of the year, we do not anticipate any further rate increases by the RBI.

Some time back, there was some chatter on whether the RBI will bring down the policy repo rate in FY24. The recent inflation surprise has surely pushed out any expectation for a rate cut into FY25. Importantly, the evolving story for the US economy is of an unanticipated resilience to the large and sharp dose of interest rate increases in that country, effectively also pushing out the timing of any Fed rate cut.

Even as the policy rates remain unchanged, the RBI said that excessive liquidity could pose risks to price stability. The 14-day VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) has not found favour with the market, thus limiting the RBI’s endeavour to draw out the excess liquidity on a durable basis. The RBI has now asked banks to maintain an incremental CRR of 10 percent on the NDTL balances between May 19 to July 28.

Our calculations show that this will strain out around Rs 1.1 trillion from the banking sector. September 8th has been set as a tentative date for the withdrawal of the measure, thereby ensuring that banking liquidity does not excessively tighten with the likely increase in the Currency in Circulation during the onset of the festive season. This measure will increase the cost of funds for the banking system at the margin, but noting that this measure is only temporary, banks may be willing to absorb the same and not pass it on to the customers.

