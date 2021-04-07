RBI's quantitative easing measures a welcome move, says IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (Image: AFP)

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s quantitative easing measures are a welcome move.

Gopinath also said that this fiscal stance is also appropriate for India overall and that it is good that support isn't being pulled back, CNBC-TV18 reported.

There is evidence of normalisation of economic activities in India, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund has said earlier on April 7.

On April 6, the IMF predicted a projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, stronger than that of China, the only major economy to have a positive growth rate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance and education should be focus areas in India, the IMF chief noted, adding that by imposing more lockdowns, this could prove to be a serious downside risk to IMF's forecast.



"IMF has long been calling for having a global minimum corporate tax rate," she was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18, adding that she is seeing some momentum on the international stage to make minimum corporate tax rate a standard.