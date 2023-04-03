 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI's MPC meet starts amid expectations of yet another rate hike

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee during its three-day meeting (April 3, 5 and 6) will take into account various domestic and global factors before coming out with the first bi-monthly monetary policy for fiscal 2023-24.

The RBI's rate-setting panel on Monday started its three-day meeting amid expectations that the central bank may go for 25 basis points hike in benchmark interest rate, probably the last in the current monetary tightening cycle that began in May 2022.

The decision of the six-member rate setting panel will be announced by the Governor on Thursday.

The central bank has already increased repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May in a bid to contain inflation, though it has continued to remain above the RBI's comfort zone of 6 per cent most of the time.