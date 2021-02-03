MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meet to begin today

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to leave the key policy rate unchanged, but watchers feel Union Budget 2021 could trigger policy changes.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to begin on February 3.

The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will share the outcome of the meet on February 5.

The committee is forecast to leave the key policy rate unchanged, but watchers feel the Union Budget could trigger policy changes.

"We expect the MPC to continue the pause. The fall in inflation rate was mainly due to fall in food prices. The core inflation rate has not come down. Excess liquidity needs to be watched. The vaccine availability is not going to impact macro economy immediately," M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor, Brickwork Ratings told PTI.

The current repo rate or rate at which the RBI lends to banks is 4 percent. The central bank last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rates to a historic low. The central bank has cut policy rates by 115 basis points since February last.

Close

Related stories

Besides the interest rate decision, investors will also be keen to know the RBI’s view of Budget 2021 and the economy.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA also said they “expect an extended pause for the repo rate, with the stance to be changed to neutral in the August 2021 policy review or later, once there is clarity on the durability of the economic recovery.”

While Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist and Director Public Finance, India Ratings and Research, does not expect any change in policy rate as “growth needs to be supported through the monetary policy … and December numbers showed that the CPI has somewhat moderated.”

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59 per cent in December 2020 (latest data). Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 per cent in November. The RBI mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its policy rate.

The RBI has been asked by the government to keep the retail inflation at 4 percent (+,- 2 percent).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #inflation #MPC meet #RBI
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.