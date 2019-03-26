App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI’s maiden dollar-rupee swap auction a hit; more such operations likely in future

Going ahead, traders expect the RBI to use the swaps along with it’s regular open market purchase of government bonds to provide liquidity to the system.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 26 injected Rs 34,561 crore liquidity through its maiden long-term dollar-rupee swap auction. A better-than-expected market response signalled more such auctions in future.

“The response was higher than anticipated. This clears the deck for more such money market operations going ahead,” said Ashish Vaidya, Head of Trading, DBS Bank.

The RBI received 240 bids worth $16.31 billion at an average premium of Rs 7.92. The central bank accepted 89 offers totalling $5.02 billion at a cut-off premium of Rs 7.76. These premiums represent what banks are willing to pay to the central bank at the end of the swap tenor, which is fixed at three years.

The RBI had aimed to infuse around Rs 35,000 crore into the system through this new liquidity management tool. “Markets were expecting cut off premium between Rs 7.60 to Rs 7.80, so it is in line with market expectations,” said Ashutosh Khajuria, Chief Financial Officer, Federal Bank.

related news

Liquidity deficit in the banking system had widened during the week ended March 22. Year-end demand for funds by businesses, high currency in circulation and fresh government borrowings pushed the average liquidity deficit to a three-week high of Rs 75,653 crore.

“The banking system liquidity deficit would continue to be pressured in the current week with increased outflows towards tax payments (GST) and year-end payment requirements of businesses,” Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings said in a note. “The high levels of currency in circulation would also add to the liquidity constraints.”

Going ahead, traders expect the RBI to use the swaps along with its regular open market purchase of government bonds to provide liquidity to the system. However, swap issuances only provide temporary relief as they need to be reversed at the end of the tenor.

“Banks will have to mop up Rs 35,000 to Rs 36,000 in March 2022 to buy back these dollars at the premium determined in the auction. This could be a challenge for banks as liquidity is typically tight in March each year,” said Khajuria. “The central bank will probably come up with a similar auction or use another liquidity tool to ease out the pressure.”

Before the auction, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das met with several bankers to gauge the appetite for the swaps. On March 19, Das had said the central bank’s announcement to conduct such an auction had been received “quite well.”

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to end at 68.86 against the US dollar in trade today on the robust response to the swap auction.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Economy #liquidity management #RBI #RBI dollar swaps

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Mard March': Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's ...

Rebel BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Set to Join Congress in New Delhi on ...

In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of N ...

WATCH | 'It's Within The Rules of The Game' - Ashwin on Mankading Butt ...

DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases ...

Nirmohi Akhara Requests SC to Move Ayodhya Case Proceedings to 'Neutra ...

Dissidence in Some Lok Sabha Seats Over JDS Alliance, Says Congress

After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and ...

IPL 2019 | SLC Gives Malinga Green Signal to Play For MI

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro's 50x di ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Both teams plan to ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.