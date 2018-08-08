App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI will need to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation: IMF

It said inflationary pressures were also exerted by a pick up in domestic demand and recent hike in procurement prices of major crops by the government, as it seeks to win support from farmers ahead of national elections next year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will need to gradually tighten monetary policy further due to rising inflation, driven mainly by higher oil prices and a falling rupee, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

India's central bank raised the repo rate for the second straight meeting last week by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, while warning about the inflationary pressures.

The average inflation is likely to rise to 5.2 percent in 2018/19 from a 17-year low of 3.6 percent in the previous fiscal year, the IMF said.

It said inflationary pressures were also exerted by a pick up in domestic demand and recent hike in procurement prices of major crops by the government, as it seeks to win support from farmers ahead of national elections next year.

related news

India's annual consumer inflation hit 5 percent in June, staying above the RBI's medium-term 4 percent target for an eighth consecutive month.

"The RBI will need to gradually tighten policy further, in response to inflationary pressures, which will help to build monetary credibility," the IMF said in its annual report.

The current account deficit is forecast to widen to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018/19, from 1.9 percent in the previous year, due to higher oil prices and strong demand for imports.

The IMF projected global crude oil prices to average $72 a barrel in 2018/19, up from $62 in its earlier forecast.

The report welcomed economic reforms undertaken by prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, such as the introduction of a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) and moves to allow more foreign investment in new sectors.

The report, prepared after consultations with government officials, also warned that India was at risk of a shortfall in tax revenue this year due to continued problems with implementation of GST and a delay in financial sector reforms.

It also forecast India's economy could grow at 7.3 percent in the current fiscal year and 7.5 percent in 2019/20.

Ranil Salgado, IMF mission chief for India said the economy was gaining momentum and the government should reinvigorate reform efforts to accelerate growth and create more jobs.

"This is critical in a country, where per capita income is about $2,000, still well below that of other large emerging economies."

As one of the of world's fastest-growing economies - accounting for about 15 percent of global growth - Indian economy has helped lift millions out of poverty, the report said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:26 am

tags #Economy #IMF #India #RBI

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.