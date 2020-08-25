RBI ‘twists’ again; announces yet another round of OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has decided to conduct yet another round of simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore.

These auctions will be done in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each, the RBI said.

The auctions would be conducted on August 27, 2020 and September 03, 2020, the RBI said.

RBI’s OMOs under which bonds are purchased and sold simultaneously is known as ‘Operation Twist’. Under this, the RBI buys long-term bonds and sells short-term government securities (G-Secs) simultaneously.