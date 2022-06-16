RBI turns net buyer of US currency in April; buys $1.965 Billion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net purchaser of the US currency in April, after it bought USD 1.965 billion from spot market, according to RBI's monthly bulletin for June. In the reporting month, RBI bought USD 11.965 billion and sold USD 10 billion in the spot market, the bulletin released on Thursday showed.

In March 2022, RBI had net sold USD 20.101 billion. It had purchased USD 4.315 billion and sold USD 24.416 billion in the spot market, the data showed. During the fiscal 2022, the central bank had net purchased USD 17.312 billion. It had bought USD 113.991 billion and sold USD 96.679 billion in the spot market in FY22.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of April 2022 was USD 63.826 billion, compared to a purchase of USD 65.791 billion in March 2022, the data showed.

Meanwhile rupee recovered from its record low to close 12 paise higher at 78.10 against the American currency today, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and falling crude oil prices.

The dollar index fell from its elevated levels after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points in a historic move to fight inflation and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come, traders said. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 78.06 against the greenback and moved in a narrow range of 78 to 78.12.

It finally ended at 78.10, higher by 12 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had plunged 18 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 78.22.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 105.02. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.25 per cent to USD 118.21 per barrel.

"Even after higher trade deficit numbers, weaker regional currencies and risk-averse sentiments, the rupee got support from the fall in crude oil prices," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to USD 38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.