RBI to take a pause after taking repo rate to 6% by December, says Indranil Pan of YES Bank

RBI delivered a 50-bps hike in the repo rate as it continued its effort towards frontloading of interest rate increases while ensuring that the second-round effects of the supply-side shocks are contained and long-term inflation expectations are anchored. With this rate hike, the RBI has now moved up the repo rate by 140 bps and has now moved to a level of repo higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Add to this the stealth 40bps increase that came through when they announced the Special Deposit Facility in April 2022 vis-à-vis the reverse repo rate that was in vogue at that point. This had moved up the short end rates by a similar amount. Thus, in the true sense, the RBI has now moved the interest rates higher by 180bps and have also continued the address bringing lower the surplus liquidity in the economy.

There were some rumblings in the market just a day ahead of the policy that the RBI might bring the hiking cycle to a pause. This was surely not indicated in the policy today. As per the survey results, inflation expectations have come down by 50bps for the 3-months ahead period while it has come off by 60bps for the 1 year ahead period. However, they remain high as was explained by the governor.

Also read - SBI Q1 earnings: Net profit of Rs 6,068 crore, misses street estimates

Importantly, the RBI has retained their inflation projection for the year at 6.7 percent, with Q2FY23 revised down by 30 bps to 7.1 percent and Q3 FY23 revised up by 20bps to 6.4 percent. This indicates that it would not be before the fourth quarter of the current financial year that inflation will see a dip below the upper threshold level of the inflation band, i.e. below 6 percent. Further, the RBI sees growth as resilient, thereby provided comfort to continue to tighten monetary policy beyond today's action.

Guessing the exact amount of the repo rate increase in each policy has been difficult, especially as the RBI had signaled that it would not be bound by “stereotypes” and “conventions” in its monetary policy setting. There have been some important developments over the June to August period, that possibly would start to be factored into the monetary policy trajectory. Larger central banks have moved aggressively with their rate increases in June and July and the implications of the tightening external financial markets have reverberated through the EMEs (emerging market economies), also leading the RBI to frontload its policy action.

Also read - Daily Voice | Second half of 2022 could be more cheerful for market than 1H, says the founder of a PMS firm

With data indicating slowing global growth, central bankers themselves have started communicating a softer pace of tightening going forward. Importantly, central bankers have highlighted that data will significantly determine the pace of monetary policy tightening going forward.

The positive price developments in the recent period include a fall in the global food price index and a softening in the average daily mandi prices of oils, fruit, and vegetables. The global slowdown fears have also led to a fall in the global commodity prices. Importantly, Brent crude prices are now below $100 a barrel, a dimensional change from the $105-110 a barrel range of the recent past. Hoping that there are no large negative surprises from the global commodity prices, the peak of Headline CPI inflation is behind us.

That said, the RBI is expected to keep a watch on the negative surprises that can come through poor domestic rice production on account of weak Kharif sowing till now (global rice production has been weak), or a shock coming from onion prices if there are incidences of late monsoon withdrawal. Thus, we point to a more data driven RBI from here on (like most other Central Banks across the world).

Also read - FPI inflows: When they returned after nine months, which sectors did they head to?

With the trajectory of CPI inflation pointing down, we expect the RBI to moderate the pace of hikes and raise the repo rate by 25-35 bps in September and 25bps in December to 5.90-6.00 percent and pause thereafter to assess the growth-inflation dynamics.

With inflation being projected at 5 percent for Q1 FY24, this would mean a positive real rate of 90-100 bps, something that the RBI would possibly be comfortable with.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.