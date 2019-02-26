App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to soon put into circulation Rs 100 bank notes in new series

The RBI will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination bank notes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series bearing the signature of Shaktikanta Das.

PTI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 26 said it would shortly put into circulation new-series Rs 100 denomination bank notes bearing the signature of its Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination bank notes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series bearing the signature of Das, the central bank said in a release.

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to the Rs 100 bank notes in circulation currently.

All bank notes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the RBI in the past will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:16 pm

