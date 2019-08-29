App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to review minimum balance requirements for savings a/cs

The central bank said it will also allow digital onboarding of bank customers, enabling video-based Know-Your-Customer (KYC) for individuals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will review guidelines on minimum balance requirements for savings accounts as well as the penalty charged by banks for its non-maintenance, the central bank said in its annual report.

Currently, the minimum balance requirement and penalties for non-maintenance vary from bank to bank. Typically, foreign and private lenders charge as high as Rs 600 while their public sector peers charge much less. The average monthly balance also varies for branches in metro, urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

As per existing norms, banks must notify the account holder through SMS/email or a letter and allow a month's time to restore the balance. The bank should also notify the account holder if the monthly balance requirement is changed.

Close

On June 10, the RBI had eased some norms relating to basic savings bank deposit accounts (BSBDA). These included allowing minimum of four withdrawals in a month, issuance of an ATM or ATM-cum-debit card and no limits on number or value of deposits that can be made in a month.

related news

Savings accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and BSBDA are exempted from fines levied for non-maintenance of minimum balance.

In past three years, savings account holders have paid nearly Rs 10,000 crore to banks as penalties for not maintaining the minimum balance, according to the numbers presented by the government in the Lok Sabha. Of this, 18 public sector banks collected Rs 6,155 crore, while four big private sector banks collected Rs 3,567 crore.

The central bank said it will also allow digital onboarding of bank customers, enabling video-based Know-Your-Customer (KYC) for individuals.  The digital account opening for new customers had taken a hit after the Supreme Court ruling on usage of Aadhaar card by banks last year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #annual report #minimum balance requirement #policy #RBI #savings bank accounts

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.