App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to purchase Rs 10,000cr of govt dated securities on March 20

The open market operation (OMO) will be carried out through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method, the central bank said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it will purchase up to Rs 10,000 crore of Government of India dated securities via an open market operation (OMO) on March 20.

The central bank issued a statement on March 18 saying it will carry out the purchase through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

It noted that amid heightening risks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, certain financial market segments have been experiencing a tightening of financial conditions as reflected in the hardening of yields and widening of spreads. "It is important to ensure that all market segments remain liquid and stable, and function normally," it said.

Close

RBI is expected to buy up to Rs 10,000 crore in four gilts of 2-5 year tenors, as per CNBC-TV18.

Gilt-edged securities are high-grade bonds issued by governments. Tenor refers to the time-to-maturity of a loan or financial contract such as bonds/securities.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.