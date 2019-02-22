RBI to merge three categories of NBFCs to create new category

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 22 announced that it will merge three categories of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) into a new one.

According to a release, NBFCs categorized as Asset Finance Companies (AFC), Loan Companies (LCs) and Investment Companies (ICs), will be merged into a new category called NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC).

"On a review, it has been decided that in order to provide NBFCs with greater operational flexibility, harmonisation of different categories of NBFCs into fewer ones shall be carried out based on the principle of regulation by activity rather than regulation by entity," RBI said in a statement.

The release also mentioned that a deposit taking NBFC-ICC shall invest in unquoted shares of another company which is not a subsidiary company or a company in the same group of the NBFC, not exceeding twenty percent of its owned fund.