RBI to issue new notes of Rs 100 denomination

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. The central bank said all the notes in the earlier Rs 100 series will continue to be legal tender.

Unlike the green-coloured notes issued earlier, the new denomination notes will be lavender colour bearing the motif of 'Rani Ki Vav', which is a stepwell located in Gujarat.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

"As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to the public through the banking channel will gradually increase," said RBI.

RBI has already introduced new notes in denominations of Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.