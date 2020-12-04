RBI to issue digital payment security control directions

The Monetary Policy Committee made a unanimous decision to keep the repo rate steady at 4 percent and maintain the policy stance at "accommodative".

File image of the Reserve Bank of India's office

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to issue digital payment security control directions for regulated entities, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"We propose to issue (Digital Payment Security Controls) Directions for the regulated entities," The RBI Governor said in a statement on December 4.

Also read: MPC maintains status quo; 6 key highlights of RBI MPC announcements

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a unanimous decision to keep the repo rate steady at 4 percent and maintain the policy stance at "accommodative".

Das also spoke about the Centres for Financial Literacy (CFL), implemented by the RBI in 2017.

"It is now proposed to expand the reach of the CFLs from 100 blocks currently to every block in the country in a phased manner by March 2024," he said.

Also read: RBI maintains status quo, here are top 11 rate-sensitive stocks that are attractive buys

The directions will include guidelines on governance, implementation and monitoring of certain minimum standards on common security controls for channels such as internet and mobile banking, card payments.

Das said draft guidelines on digital payment security controls will be issued shortly for feedback from the public.