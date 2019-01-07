RBI to inform about interim dividend 'as and when decision is taken': Governor Shaktikanta Das

Moneycontrol News

The apex bank will inform about its decision to transfer interim dividend to the government "as and when it is taken", Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on January 7.

"As and when the RBI takes decision on the matter, we will inform," Das said while addressing the media.

The statement comes after media reports suggested that the central bank was planning to transfer Rs 30,000-40,000 crore as interim dividend to the government.

"We are absolutely sure that an interim dividend of more than Rs 300 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) would be paid before March-end," one of the sources told Reuters.

On being asked if the government had made any request for the same, the newly appointed governor said that "lot of correspondence" happens between the government and the RBI and that the RBI would not "delay announcing the decision".

Das was appointed last month after former RBI Governor Urjit Patel put in his papers.

His resignation was seen as a result of brewing tension between Mint Road and North Block over various issues including liquidity situation, resolution of non-performing assets, deployment of RBI's surplus reserves and dilution of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

While the RBI has set up a committee, led by Bimal Jalan, to look at the excessive surplus and capital framework of the central bank, it has constituted another committee, led by UK Sinha, to study loan restructuring in the MSME sector.

The Governor said that RBI has received inputs on the liquidity situation and was monitoring situation in the market and was aware of the condition.

"After holding interactions with various stakeholders, we have a sense of current liquidity situation," he said.

The RBI has announced additional open market operations (OMO) of Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal to maintain the monetary situation in the economy.

Das also said that while it was necessary to inject funds in the economy, it was also important to make sure that there exists no situation of "excess supply".

"The RBI is constantly monitoring and will take steps whenever there is a need. At the same time, the Reserve Bank would not like a situation where liquidity is resulting in lose money (in the market). Any infusion of liquidity will have to be very carefully considered and has to be need based," he said.

Das is slated to meet representatives from NBFC sector on January 8 to discuss areas of concern.