    RBI to hike repo rate by 25 basis points in February, ending tightening cycle: Poll

    January 30, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

    The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi's Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

    Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.

    Like many other major central banks, the RBI is expected to then pause, waiting for inflation to fall before considering a shift toward a stimulative stance as Asia's third-largest economy slows.

    More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, according to a Jan. 13-27 Reuters poll. The remaining 12 predict no change at the Feb. 8 meeting.