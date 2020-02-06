RBI to create framework for a self-regulatory organisation for digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will create a framework for establishing a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the digital payments space by April 2020.

"The SRO will serve as a two-way communication channel between the players and the regulator/supervisor," RBI said on February 6.

The central bank made the announcement alongside the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) latest policy review.

Members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

