Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Economy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to create framework for a self-regulatory organisation for digital payments

"The SRO will serve as a two-way communication channel between the players and the regulator/supervisor," RBI said on February 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will create a framework for establishing a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the digital payments space by April 2020.

"The SRO will serve as a two-way communication channel between the players and the regulator/supervisor," RBI said on February 6.

The central bank made the announcement alongside the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) latest policy review.

Members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

(This copy will be updated with further details.)

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Economy #RBI

