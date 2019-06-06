App
Economy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to consider 'on tap' licensing for small finance banks

The RBI's MPC cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, changing the policy stance to "accommodative" from "neutral".

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said it was considering "on tap" licensing for small finance banks.

The central bank said it would issue draft guidelines on the licensing of such banks by the end of August 2019.

"There is a case for more players to be included to enhance access to banking facilities to the small borrowers and to encourage competition," RBI said in a statement.

RBI added that it would review the performance of payments banks for some more time before considering similar licensing.

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, changing the policy stance to "accommodative" from "neutral".
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #banking #Economy #RBI

