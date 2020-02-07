App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to conduct long-term repo operations on February 17, 24 for Rs 50,000 crore

The RBI move is aimed at providing cheaper money to banks at the repo rate and, thus, improve liquidity in the banking system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin the first tranche of its long-term repo operations on February 17 with three-year repo of Rs 25,000 crore, followed by another on February 24 for an equal amount.

The operations date is announced a day after the RBI's monetary policy wherein it said long-term repos aggregating up to Rs 1 lakh crore will be conducted in tranches from mid-February to ease liquidity in the system.

The RBI move is aimed at providing cheaper money to banks at the repo rate and, thus, improve liquidity in the banking system.

Close

Currently, the repo operations are of short-term, usually of overnight, wherein banks can borrow money from the RBI at the prevailing repo rate.

related news

As announced in the statement on 'Developmental and Regulatory Policies' on February 6, 2020, it has been decided to conduct Long Term Repo Operations (LTROs) for one-year and three-year tenors for up to a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy repo rate, the RBI said in a release on Friday

In this connection, the 3-year repo operations for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore will be conducted on February 17. While the 1-year repo operation will be conducted for the same amount on February 24, RBI said.

The details of remaining LTROs will be announced in due course, the RBI said further.

These LTROs will be in addition to the existing liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) operations, the RBI said adding that the total amount of liquidity injected through these operations would be up to Rs 1 lakh crore.

LTROs will be conducted on the CBS (E-KUBER) platform. The operations would be conducted at a fixed rate, the RBI said.

Banks would be required to place their requests for the amount sought under LTRO during the window timing at the prevailing policy repo rate. Bids below or above policy rate will be rejected, it added. "In case of over-subscription of the notified amount, the allotment will be done on a pro-rata basis. RBI will, however, reserve the right to inject marginally higher amount than the notified amount due to rounding effects."

The minimum bid amount would be Rs 1 crore and multiples thereof. There will be no restriction on the maximum amount of bidding by individual bidders.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.