Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI staff to go on mass leave on September 4, 5 over pension issues

According to a press release, United Forum today held a silent demonstration near the RBI office here which witnessed the participation of various leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees today said its members will go on mass casual leave on September 4 and 5, pressing their long-pending demands over pension related issues.

"To express deep resentment at the attitude of the officials of the Government of India, RBI staff members have waited too long and the limit of patience is crossing and are left with no alternative but to observe two consecutive days strike action ( Mass casual leave on September 4 and 5, 2018)," it said.

The forum will also submit a memorandum to the respective regional directors of all RBI centres on August 27. The demands include updation of pension for contributory provident fund retainers and allow CPF/ additional provident fund for those recruited from 2012, among other demands.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Currrent Affairs #Economy #India #RBI

