RBI springs a surprise, leaves policy rates unchanged: Nomura Report

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 unanimously voted in favour of leaving the policy rate unchanged, against consensus and Nomura's expectation of a 25 bps cut.

"In our view, the surprise pause reflects multiple factors--rising inflation and higher inflation expectations, expectations of a possible counter-cyclical fiscal policy response in the upcoming Union Budget and a decision to wait and monitor policy transmission.

"Considering the near-term inflation spike and a potential fiscal slip in the Union Budget, we continue to project another pause at the February policy meeting. However, we believe this pause is transitory. We expect growth to continue to disappoint the RBI and are not convinced that ‘green shoots’ are genuine. Additionally, we believe inflation will again start to decline in Q2 2020. Hence, we expect the next rate cut to be delivered in April," Nomura stated in its report.

At its bi-monthly policy review on December 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged while maintaining an accommodative stance, as it expects past monetary easing and measures taken by the government to gradually feed into the real economy.

On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting today to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.15 percent.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains unchanged at 4.90 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.40 percent.

All six members of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of a pause.

The MPC maintained its "accommodative" policy stance, implying that the next policy action will either be another pause or a cut, Nomura said in its report on RBI policy.

The RBI policy statement noted that the MPC "recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action" while requiring it to "carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook".

It also flagged the need to wait on the Union Budget to study fiscal risks and its implications for growth.