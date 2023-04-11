 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI signals possible extended pause in interest rates, but no imminent cut likely

Indranil Pan
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

The stance of the policy continues to favour “withdrawal of accommodation”, clearly implying that the RBI will be back on a rate hiking track if there are any nasty surprises to the anticipated softening trend of Headline CPI.

RBI

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at Yes Bank

The monetary policy of the RBI judiciously weighs the evolving landscape of rapidly changing global winds with regard to Advance Economy Central Banks' policy withdrawals and global financial market stability risks alongside the domestic growth-inflation mix.

Further, most RBI watchers, including us was looking at how the RBI will not be able to pause, given the two adverse 6 percent+ Headline CPI inflation prints. It was surely a Hobson’s choice for the RBI. That the decision to pause was made with full unanimity probably highlights the commonality of thoughts of the MPC members in weighing the factors for a hike v/s a pause.

Akin to the policy statement of February, the policy commentary this time also exhibited relatively greater comfort with respect to the growth outlook than the inflation outlook. Indeed, there has been a slight bump up in the growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 percent, from the earlier 6.4 percent. Importantly, this is an even more robust an outlook than most market economists (Yes Bank is at 6.2 percent).