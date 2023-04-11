RBI signals possible extended pause in interest rates, but no imminent cut likely

RBI

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at Yes Bank

The monetary policy of the RBI judiciously weighs the evolving landscape of rapidly changing global winds with regard to Advance Economy Central Banks' policy withdrawals and global financial market stability risks alongside the domestic growth-inflation mix.

Further, most RBI watchers, including us was looking at how the RBI will not be able to pause, given the two adverse 6 percent+ Headline CPI inflation prints. It was surely a Hobson’s choice for the RBI. That the decision to pause was made with full unanimity probably highlights the commonality of thoughts of the MPC members in weighing the factors for a hike v/s a pause.

Akin to the policy statement of February, the policy commentary this time also exhibited relatively greater comfort with respect to the growth outlook than the inflation outlook. Indeed, there has been a slight bump up in the growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 percent, from the earlier 6.4 percent. Importantly, this is an even more robust an outlook than most market economists (Yes Bank is at 6.2 percent).

On the other hand, even as inflation is expected to come down, a host of risks continue to be highlighted. Most crucially, the disinflation process is expected to be “gradual and protracted”, with core inflation being on rather rigid ground.

No doubt, the market knew that the RBI was close to the end of its hiking cycle and hence the market was slightly divided on its predictions. The surprise element of this policy is slightly reduced when one considers that any Central Banker should be forward-looking, rather than backward-looking. But the question was, would RBI take the risk after having seen Headline inflation jumping sharply in the previous two readings?

A reason for the pause possibly can be found in the future inflation projections of the RBI. While the near-term Headline CPI projection has been raised by 10 bps, four quarters ahead Headline CPI projection has been reduced by 40 bps to 5.2 percent. This opens an additional 40 bps space on the positive side for real rates than before, hence reducing the need to raise the policy rate and achieve the same.

There appears to be little risk for the global banking sector developments to filter into India. First, for now, the banking sector woes seem to have been contained. Second, the claims of Indian banks on the global banking system appear to be low. With risks to the domestic financial sector being on the lower side and with growth relatively in a stable zone, the principal focus of the RBI will be that of containing inflation.

Our own model also predicts that Headline CPI inflation will come off in the months ahead and will be within the targeting band through FY24, even as the 4 percent central line will be missed. Importantly, with many risks around the inflation outlook, the RBI wants to see a “durable decline in inflation closer to the target”. Further, the RBI wanted to be sure that it was not overtightening and negatively impacting growth. Thus, it says that it is now necessary to “evaluate the cumulative impact…” of the 290bps increase in the interest rates (250bps repo rate increase + 40 bps of adjustment of the reverse repo rate ahead of the repo hiking cycle).

Addressing the press conference, Governor Das this is a “pause and not a pivot”. The stance of the policy continues to favour “withdrawal of accommodation”, clearly implying that the RBI will be back on a rate-hiking track if there are any nasty surprises to the anticipated softening trend of Headline CPI. The message to the market is also crystal clear – there is no imminent cut being signaled and probably the best-case situation now is an extended pause in rates.

Benchmark 10-year G-sec yield took today’s action positivity and yields initially moved to 7.18 percent but have stabilized at 7.20 percent at the time of writing. For now, as a reaction to this policy, 10-year benchmark yields are likely to remain in a tight range of 7.15-7.25 percent. However, we do not rule out any upside bias as liquidity continues to stay tight and supplies start with full earnest.

