you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI sets up committee for development of housing finance securitisation market

Bain & Cos senior advisor Harsh Vardhan has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee on development of housing finance securitisation market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a committee to look into the current state of mortgage securitisation in the country. It will identify the issues faced by the securitisation market and give suggestions to develop it going ahead.

Bain & Cos senior advisor Harsh Vardhan has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee on development of housing finance securitisation market. The committee will submit its report by the end of August 2019, RBI said in a statement.

Other members include CAFRAL's additional director Chandan Sinha, PNB Housing Finance's MD Sanjaya Gupta, ICRA's MD & CEO Naresh Thakkar, HSBC's chief India economist Pranjul Bhandari and Dvara Trust's chair & trustee Bindu Ananth.

The RBI, in its April policy review meeting, said that well-functioning securitisation markets can enable better management of credit and liquidity risks on the balance-sheets of banks as well as non-bank mortgage originators and, in turn, help lower the costs of mortgage finance in the economy.

"In India, in contrast, the securitisation market is dominated by direct assignment and purchase of loan receivables of non-banks (including Housing Finance Companies) by banks," the RBI had noted.

The committee will analyse the structures for mortgage backed securitisation transactions in India, including legal, tax, valuation and accounting related issues, and suggest necessary modifications to address the requirements of both originators as well as investors.

It will assess the role of servicers, trustees, rating agencies, etc. in the securitisation process and suggest measures to address key risks.

It will also analyse the inter-linkages between securitisation and other related financial market segments or instruments and recommend necessary policy interventions to leverage these inter-linkages.
Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

