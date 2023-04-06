 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

A large majority of economists, 49 of 62, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would lift its repo rate by 25 basis points to a seven-year high of 6.75% at the conclusion of its three-day meeting on April 6. The central bank has already raised rates by 250 basis points since May last year.

The Reserve bank of India is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday for the seventh consecutive meeting and leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range, economists said.

"The need for another rate hike is driven by elevated level of core inflation which has remained near or above 6% since middle of 2021," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC FIRST Bank.

Retail inflation rose 6.44% year-on-year in February, easing from 6.52% in January but has remained above the central bank's mandated target range of 2%-6% for 10 out of the last 12 readings.