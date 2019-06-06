App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI removes charges on NEFT, RTGS transactions

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers while the NEFT is used for fund transfers up to Rs 2 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said it has done away with charges on NEFT and RTGS transactions.

"In order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement, it has been decided to do away with the charges levied by the Reserve Bank for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems. Banks will be required, in turn, to pass these benefits to their customers. Instructions to banks in this regard will be issued within a week," the central bank said in a statement.



The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, changing its policy stance to accomodative from"neutral".
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #banking #NEFT #RBI #RTGS

