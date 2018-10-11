App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in August; sells $2.323 bn

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $3.680 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, according to the data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net seller of the US dollar in August, as it sold $2.323 billion of the greenback in the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $3.680 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, according to the data.

In July, June, May and April, the RBI had net sold $1.87 billion, $6.184 billion, $5.767 billion and $2.483 billion of US dollar, respectively.

In August 2017, the apex bank was net buyer of US currency, after it had bought $4.556 billion, while sold $1.330 billion in the spot market.

RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased $33.689 billion of US dollars from the spot market. It had bought $52.068 billion from the spot market, while selling $18.379 billion.

In FY17, the RBI had bought $12.351 billion of the US dollar on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of August was $5.730 billion, compared with $10.689 billion in July, according to the RBI data.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.