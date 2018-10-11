RBI remains net seller of US dollar in August; sells $2.323 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net seller of the US dollar in August, as it sold $2.323 billion of the greenback in the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $3.680 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, according to the data.

In July, June, May and April, the RBI had net sold $1.87 billion, $6.184 billion, $5.767 billion and $2.483 billion of US dollar, respectively.

In August 2017, the apex bank was net buyer of US currency, after it had bought $4.556 billion, while sold $1.330 billion in the spot market.

RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased $33.689 billion of US dollars from the spot market. It had bought $52.068 billion from the spot market, while selling $18.379 billion.

In FY17, the RBI had bought $12.351 billion of the US dollar on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of August was $5.730 billion, compared with $10.689 billion in July, according to the RBI data.