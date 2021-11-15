MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in September

In August 2021, RBI had net bought $3.747 billion.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US currency in September 2021, after it purchased $791 million on the net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the central bank had bought $9.169 billion and sold $8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.

In August 2021, RBI had net bought $3.747 billion. It had purchased $10.887 billion and sold $7.14 billion in the spot market during the month. In September 2020, RBI had net purchased $8.172 billion.

ALSO READ: RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme FAQ: 14 key questions answered

During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September 2021 was $49.606 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.
PTI
Tags: #net purchaser #Reserve Bank of India #US dollar
first published: Nov 15, 2021 08:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.