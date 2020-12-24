MARKET NEWS

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys $15.64 billion

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

PTI
December 24, 2020 / 06:24 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought $15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.

During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December.

In October 2019, RBI had net bought $7.102 billion. It had purchased $7.302 billion and sold $200 million in the spot market in the month.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October was $13.556 billion, compared to net purchase of $13.8811 billion in September, the data showed.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #US dollar
first published: Dec 24, 2020 06:24 pm

