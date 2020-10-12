172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-remains-net-purchaser-of-us-dollar-in-august-buys-5-307-billion-5955221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August, buys $5.307 billion

In June and May, the RBI had bought $9.814 billion and $4.363 billion, respectively, on a net basis.

PTI

The Reserve Bank of India remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it purchased $5.307 billion on a net basis from the spot market. During the reporting month, the central bank bought $8.524 billion from the spot market and sold $3.217 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI.

The RBI had net sold $4.072 billion. It had bought $615 million and sold $4.687 billion in the spot market during August 2019. In July 2020, it had purchased $15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market. In June and May, the RBI had bought $9.814 billion and $4.363 billion, respectively, on a net basis. In April, it had sold $1.142 billion.

In FY20, the central bank net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion, while sold $27.108 billion in the spot market. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of August was $10.351 billion, compared to net sales of $379 million in July, the data showed.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 10:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #US dollar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.