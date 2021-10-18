MARKET NEWS

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it net purchased $3.747 billion from the spot market.

In the reporting month, RBI had purchased $10.887 billion and sold $7.14 billion in the spot market, according to the monthly RBI bulletin for October 2021 released on Monday.

In July, RBI net purchased $7.205 billion. It had bought $16.16 billion and sold $8.955 billion during the month. In August 2020, the central bank had net bought $5.307 billion from the spot market, the data showed.

During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $94.164 billion during 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of August was $49.606 billion compared with a net purchase of $49.01 billion in July.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #US dollar
first published: Oct 18, 2021 09:55 pm

