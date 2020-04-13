App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI (Image: PTI)
RBI (Image: PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought $9.144 billion in February on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $10.604 billion of the US currency and sold $1.460 billion in the spot market.

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

In January, the RBI had bought $11.486 billion of the US currency and sold $1.22 billion in the spot market.

Close

In 2018-19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

In 2017-18, the RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of February was $2.295 billion, compared to a sale of $1.215 billion in January, the data showed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.