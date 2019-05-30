App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI releases calendar for issuance of gold bonds for first half of FY'19

The first tranche of the bonds (2019-20 Series I) will open for subscription on June 3, while 2019-20 Series II will be available from July 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) May 30 announced calendar for issuance of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the first half of the current fiscal. The Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) will be issued every month from June 2019 to September 2019, RBI said in a statement.

"The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited," it said.

The first tranche of the bonds (2019-20 Series I) will open for subscription on June 3, while 2019-20 Series II will be available from July 8.

2019-20 Series III and 2019-20 Series IV of SGB will be open for subscription from August 5 and September 9, respectively, it said.

related news

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings.

Under the scheme, the bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. Minimum investment in the bonds is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 500 gram per person per fiscal year (April-March).

The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individual and HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The annual ceiling includes bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by the government and those purchased from the secondary market.
First Published on May 30, 2019 10:52 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Sovereign Gold Bonds

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.